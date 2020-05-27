Update, May 27, 11:30 a.m.:
The Grant County Sheriff's Office says the victim from a shooting in Moses Lake Tuesday night has succumbed to their injuries.
The victim had been transferred to a Spokane hospital overnight. The Spokane County Medical Examiner will release the identity of the victim at a later date when appropriate.
"There is no other information to share right now which won’t cause harm to the investigation," the GCSO said.
Update, May 27, 6 a.m.:
Grant County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a second reported shooting on Tuesday in Moses Lake, with a victim hospitalized in grave condition.
Just after 9 p.m. Tuesday, GCSO deputies were dispatched to the area of Carswell and Schilling in the Larson Housing area for multiple reports of shots fired.
According to deputies, the driver of a black sedan suffered a gunshot wound as the car was struck by gunfire multiple times.
The second vehicle, identified as a suspect, fled from the intersection.
The victim vehicle then drove over a curb and into the yard of a residence near the intersection. Medics responded and the victim was transported to Samaritan Hospital in grave condition.
"Any witnesses or citizens with information related to the incident are asked to call MACC Dispatch at 762-1160," the Sheriff's Office said. "This is an active investigation and details are limited at this time."
A shooting was reported earlier Tuesday morning a few blocks away on The Base in the 1200 block of Arlington. That prompted a temporary lockdown and deputies have found no shooting victims. The suspect remains at large.
No arrests have been made in either shooting.
Update, May 26, 11:27 am:
MOSES LAKE, Wash. - The lockdown in the 1200 block of Arlington in Moses Lake has been lifted but a shooting suspect remains at large.
According to the Grant County Sheriff's Office, the suspect fled the area and has not yet been found. No shooting victims have been found either.
Previous Coverage:
MOSES LAKE, Wash. - The campus of Big Bend Community College in Moses Lake is on lock down after a reported shooting with a suspect still at large.
According to the college's Facebook page, the suspect was last seen wearing a red flannel shirt, white jeans and a black beanie. He is said to be armed with a handgun.
The Grant County Sheriff's Office is asking people to stay indoors until further notice and stay away from the college campus until further notice. The shooting was reported on the Base at the 1200 block of Arlington.
This is an ongoing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.