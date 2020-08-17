QUINCY, Wash. - A medical examiner has identified the human remains that were found in a bag inside a suspect's bedroom last week in Quincy.
The King County Medical Examiner identified the body as 29-year-old Abel Vargas of Quincy. Detectives learned that Vargas had been shot one time in the head.
During the investigation, detectives learned that Vargas had last been seen at Martin Diaz's residence on Rocky Ave. on Saturday, Aug. 8, after being dropped off by a friend.
"Detectives have been in communication with Mr. Vargas’s family and will continue to help provide answers into his death," Quincy Police wrote in an update. "This is a horrible crime and our hearts go out to everyone involved and many prayers to Mr. Vargas’s family and friends as they deal with his passing."
Diaz was taken into custody in Moses Lake on Wednesday.
If you have any information on the homicide investigation you are encouraged to reach out to Detective Brad Poldervart. Case #20QU2142. MACC dispatch (509)762-1160, Quincy PD (509)787-4718 or (509)787-2222.
