SPOKANE, Wash. - The man shot in the head on March 2 at the 1100 block of W. 7th Ave. has been identified as 28-year-old Ammar Johnson. 

The Spokane County Medical Examiner's office confirmed the cause of death as a gunshot wound to the head. 

A GoFundMe fundraiser has been set up to cover the costs of Ammar's funeral. You can donate here.

Last Updated: March 7 at 5:00 p.m.

Spokane Police are investigating a deadly shooting near 7th & Monroe. 

Investigators say one person has been killed, the gunman has not been arrested. 

Police do not have a description of the suspect at this time. 

Trucks have been brought in to set up a barricade. Parts of Monroe, Jefferson and 7th are blocked with no estimated time of reopening. 

KHQ has a crew on scene and is gathering new information. 

