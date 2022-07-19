SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane County Medical Examiner has confirmed the identity and cause and manner of death of the man who died as the result of an incident on Eastbound I-90 near mile marker 285 in Spokane Valley on July 15.
Washington State Patrol (WSP) reports a road rage incident on eastbound I-90 escalated to a shooting, leaving one person dead.
According to the preliminary report, the incident began just before 10 p.m. between Thor and Hamilton. The victim crashed through a fence near mile marker 285 and died at the scene.
At this time, the road is fully blocked at the Sprague off ramp while law enforcements investigates. A detour is in place, and cars will need to exit I-90 at Havana.
The suspect has not been apprehended at this this time, and WSP says the vehicle they're searching for appeared to be a white Chevy Malibu-type driven by a black male who showed a handgun.
FULL PRESS RELEASE:
This is a developing story. Check back for updates!
The eastbound I-90 offramp at Sprague is closed while officers investigate an ongoing incident. There is a heavy law enforcement presence there.
Washington State Patrol reports it will be blocked for an undetermined amount of time and asks drivers to stay away from the area.
KHQ is headed to the scene and will have more updates soon.