SPOKANE, Wash. — On July 7, an elderly woman, Deborah "Deb" Weaver, was carjacked and assaulted in downtown Spokane. The woman was pushed out of her car outside a Lexus dealership.
Immediately after the vehicle was stolen, the car was damaged on the railroad tracks at Fiske and Main.
The Spokane Police Department arrested the suspected carjacker, Daniel Wiseman, on July 7 after he attacked Weaver.
He was charged with Robbery 1st Degree (carjacking).
"There’s nothing to look forward to. Like… I’m not seeing any… light at the end of the tunnel, so to speak. It’s just… I’m in a dark place," Weaver said.
Weaver told Non-Stop Local that she is normally outgoing and bubbly. However, this incident changed who she is.\
Prior to attacking Weaver, Wiseman allegedly attempted to smash the windows of the Lexus dealership before advancing on the closest car to him, which belonged to Weaver.
Weaver says Wiseman began yelling at her to drive him to a location.
"He forced his arm in there [the car's window] and opened the door and got in. And I just kept saying… 'Please, get out of my car.' And he said ‘If you don’t take me where I want to go, I’m going to punch you," Weaver said.
Court documents reveal Wiseman punched her in the head at least 10 times.
Weaver claims he then grabbed her keys, pushed her out of the vehicle, and drove off before crashing the vehicle.
Weaver suffered non-life threatening injuries, such as bruising across the side of her face where she had been punched.
"That's the physical bruises... but the emotional stuff... is still hanging around," Weaver said.
After the incident, she was taken to a hospital for a CT scan.
Weaver told Non-Stop Local that the next steps for her are getting a car so she can go back to work as an Uber Eats delivery driver for income.
When asked about about what she hopes for when moving forward, Weaver said her hope is to "...regain the person I was... you know... get that back." "And... I hope he [Wiseman] goes to jail for a very, very long time," Weaver said.
The suspect in this case remains in the Spokane County Jail. Right now Daniel Wiseman is being held on a $13,000 bond.
He will be back in court on Tuesday for his arraignment, where he will plead guilty.