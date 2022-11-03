SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane County Medical Examiner confirmed the identity and cause of death of a man who died in a suspected homicide near High Bridge Park in Spokane on Oct. 23.
According to the medical examiner, 51-year-old Andy Hernandez died of blunt force and suffocation.
Shortly after 4 p.m., the Spokane Police Department (SPD) received a call of a body found south of Latah Creek in a remote area near the Peaceful Valley neighborhood.
SPD officers responded and noted the death seemed suspicious. SPD's Major Crimes Unit took over the investigation.