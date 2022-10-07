SPOKANE, Wash. - A deadly stabbing attack in Las Vegas on Thursday left two dead and six more injured, three of whom were hospitalized in critical condition.
The Clark County coroner's office identified the two victims killed in the attack as Brent Allan Hallet and Maris Mareen Digiovanni. Both were Las Vegas residents, however Digiovanni grew up in Spokane.
The suspect made an appearance in court on Friday, Oct. 7. The district attorney told a KSNV News 3 Las Vegas reporter that two murder charges and six attempted murder charges will be brought against the suspect.
A GoFundMe has been set up for Digiovanni's funeral costs and the medical expenses of the three other showgirls injured in the attack.
Updated: Oct. 7 at 3:15 p.m.
One of the victims of a deadly stabbing in Las Vegas is from Spokane.
30-year-old Maris Digiovanni was killed on the strip along with one other victim. The attacker was taken into custody.
Digiovanni was captain of the track and field team at Lewis and Clark High School before studying at Washington State University.
Digiovanni's brother shared this message on Facebook:
"It is with great sadness that we say goodbye and see you later to my amazing little sister. Maris was a victim of the horrific random stabbing of 8 people in Las Vegas today. Please pray for our family and her husband. We appreciate the space to grieve in the coming days and know she touched your lives as she did ours."