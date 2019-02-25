HAYDEN - The victim of the Sunday morning bar shooting in the parking lot of Tipsy Pine Bar has been identified as 45-year-old Michael "Topher" Christopher Clark.
Police say Clark appeared to have been shot multiple times during the incident.
Witnesses told police two men got into a verbal altercation earlier in the bar then went outside where the suspect, 33-year-old Scott White, shot the victim.
Another bar-goer detained White while they waited for police to arrive.
White was arrested on the scene for 2nd degree murder.
An autopsy is scheduled for Monday, but results won't be available for several weeks.
As more detais are released, this story will be updated.