COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - A Coeur d'Alene man is thankful to be alive after an armed man took his car, shot two people and led police on a wild chase Thursday night.
Timothy Maher was on the phone discussing a potential job opportunity when he noticed a stranger walk into the yard. He had no way of knowing that stranger was about to derail his life.
"He goes, 'hey man... I need to borrow your truck.' I turn back and I say 'that's not going to happen,' and out of his waistband comes a nine millimeter," Maher said. "He racks a round, one casing fell to the ground and he goes 'no, it's happening.'"
The man cracked Maher over the head with the gun and took his phone, keys and the last of his money. He told Maher he would return the truck in 24 hours and warned him not to call the police.
"He pointed a gun at my chest and he said 'I just need to shoot you right now,'" Maher said. "I was just... no man no, just please just go."
The man drove off and Maher ran to a neighbor's house to call the police. He hoped it was all over, but an officer who stayed at the home for his safety gave him chilling instructions several hours later.
"I need you to go inside and close the blinds and stay away from the windows. He was just in a shooting and he shot two people and one of them is dead. We don't know where he's at," Maher recounted.
That moment made him realize how lucky he was to be alive. Later that night, a friend saw the police chase along Highway 97. Maher's car was totaled when officers stopped the suspect with a pit maneuver.
He said one of the hardest parts of the ordeal was telling his four children he almost didn't live to see them grow up.
"Just talking to them about it really... really plays into my emotions a lot. I mean those kids are my world," Maher said.
His truck, finances and sense of safety are destroyed. He just recovered from shoulder surgery, and hoped the job would help him turn his life around. He faces many different challenges in his life, but he's still grateful to have it.
"The look on his face when he said 'I need to shoot you right now...' There's no doubt in my mind he just would've pulled the trigger. I don't know what stopped him and why he didn't," Maher said. "Something, somebody out there, it played in his head that he didn't need to shoot me, and I'm so thankful for that."
Maher has created a GoFundMe to help him purchase a new vehicle and get back on his feet again. He also asks anyone in need of a handyman to contact him. He can be reached on his GoFundMe page.
