Victim of north Spokane car theft has surprising message for the thief

SPOKANE, Wash. - It's been a difficult week for Jeremy Oberender.

"Yeah, I learned my lesson," he said.

Last Sunday morning he was getting ready to head to church.

He'd just started his car and was smoking a cigarette in front of his home. He noticed a van driving slowly through his North Spokane neighborhood.

"A guy jumped out, covered his face, got in my car and drove right down the road," Oberender said.

In a few seconds his car had been stolen, only a few feet from where he was standing.

"I was in complete shock, I chased after him yelling, but he was already gone," he said.

He quickly called police and posted about the theft online looking for any help he could get.

"I thought I lost my car forever, but I didn't," Oberender said.

Less than 48 hours after it had been taken, Oberender got a call from police. Not only had they found his Hyundai Sonata, they had also arrested the man who took it.

But with the good news, came the bad.

"The inside was completely trashed. There was stolen property, burglary tools, drug paraphernalia and drugs I found in there," Oberender said.

The thief had caused more than $1,000 in damage to the car. However, Oberender had a surprising response.

As a peer support specialist working on becoming a drug counselor, he knows all too well what the thief was going through.

"I'm a recovering addict. I also had criminal history too," he said. "I hope they get help. Recovery is possible for everybody."

With that man now being held in the Spokane County Jail, Oberender doesn't feel anger, he feels compassion for the man and has a message for him.

"You can get your life together, just like I did and as did countless others."