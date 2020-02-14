This is an ongoing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
Update, Feb. 14, 5:30 p.m.
SPOKANE, Wash. - According to the Spokane Police Department, one person is headed to the hospital with a life-threatening injury after a shooting on the South Hill Friday.
It started with a physical altercation between two men who live together in a home in the 4100 block of 38th Avenue. The suspect reportedly shot the victim at least once before calling 911 himself.
The shooter has been taken into custody and there is no continued threat the the community, according to police. It is unknown if the shooter was also injured.
Further details about the men's identities were not currently available.
The roadway in the area is currently open but may close as the investigation continues.
Previous Coverage:
SPOKANE, Wash. - Law enforcement is on the scene of a confirmed shooting on Spokane's South Hill.
According to authorities, the shooter has been detained in the 4100 block of E. 38th Avenue.
According to Spokane Police, the shooting appears to be domestic violence-related. The extent of injuries is currently unknown.
