SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - The victim of a shooting that happened in Spokane Valley on Sunday has died.
Spokane Valley Sheriff's Office Major Crimes detectives were informed Thursday, Feb. 27 that the 33-year-old man had succumbed to the injuries he sustained in the shooting.
The suspect, 34-year-old Brian Riley remains incarcerated at the Spokane County Jail. According to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office, his bond is currently set at $500,000.
Deputies said that Riley is also a suspect in a fatal Hillyard shooting. Court documents also added that Riley has a lengthy criminal history, which includes convictions for controlled substances, attempted robbery, riot with a deadly weapon, escape and criminal mischief with a deadly weapon.
The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information about the incidents that has not already been contacted by law enforcement is urged to call Crime Check at (509)456-2233.
