A victim is recovering from a gunshot wound after an argument in downtown lead to a shooting.
According to the Spokane Police Department, it happened near E. Spokane Boulevard and N. Division Street where they found the victim lying on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound to his foot.
SDP said witnesses saw the victim and his friends arguing with two other men before the victim and their friends started running away.
As the victim was jumping over a fence, the witness heard gunshots and saw the victim was shot.
The victim was transported to the hospital for treatment.
If the public has any information regarding this shooting, please call Crime Check at 456-2233 and reference case #2020-20124388
