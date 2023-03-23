SPOKANE, Wash. - A victim was rescued from a house fire in Garland District Thursday morning and was taken to hospital in critical condition. Spokane Police Department stated they are investigating whether the fire was set intentionally.
The scene remains active, and streets will be closed for several hours. Both lanes of traffic are blocked on Garland Ave. from Post St. to Howard St. Avoid the area at this time.
Fire crews are continuing to work on the scene, and SPD has begun to investigate the situation.
Updated: March 23 at 9:30 a.m.
A victim was pulled from a burning house on north Wall and west Garland Thursday morning. Spokane Fire Department is continuing efforts to fight the fire.
Around 8:30 a.m., a caller reported their house was on fire, and she was trapped inside. SFD arrived to the scene in minutes and saw smoke and flames.
SFD confirmed the victim was rescued from the house and transported to hospital for treatment. They were unable to state the condition she was in at the time.
The fire remains active, and the cause is not known at this time. The streets are shut down near the scene while crews continue working. Avoid the area at this time.