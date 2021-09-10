Spokane, WA- A person died early Friday morning after being hit by a vehicle near Pacific Avenue and S. Brown Street.
When Spokane Police Officers arrived on scene they found the victim in the road with what appeared to be life-threatening injuries.
Medical personnel arrived on-scene and updated the victim's condition to non-threatening injuries before transporting the victim to a local hospital for further medical evaluation.
The pedestrian succumbed to his injuries at the hospital. The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene and cooperated with officers throughout the initial investigation, and they are no indication of a crime. No charges are currently pending for the driver of the vehicle.
The Spokane Police Department would like to remind the public to use caution when crossing streets and abide by traffic laws to crosswalks to minimize the risk of accidents.