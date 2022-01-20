SPOKANE, Wash. - It was chaos for neighbors on Spokane's South Hill near 6th and Cedar Wednesday night where a shooting put one man in the hospital fighting for his life and another in jail.
On Thursday, the 65-year-old man, accused of opening fire, faced a judge.
Right before 6 p.m. Wednesday, a gunshot rang out on Spokane's south hill.
"When I heard the screaming I knew it was something serious so I ran out the front door to see what's going on," Patrick Wardell, recalling the terrifying moment said. "When I went out and talked to the cop I saw the victim... It looked like he had severe bleeding around his mouth area. I'd assume that's probably where he was injured at. It... Didn't look very good at all."
According to court docs, it started as an argument between three men. A father and his son, and a 65-year-old man. The two neighbors accused the man of slashing tires in the neighborhood.
That's when the suspect, now identified as 65-year-old Gary Cottrill allegedly pulled out a pistol and shot the son, identified as Scott Jerko, in the face. Jerko sustained life-threatening injuries and was sent to Sacred Heart.
According to those documents, Cottrill had been fighting with the pair for days, he told police that he was assaulted the day before by one of the pair. He was kicked three times to the chest but police found no injuries.
That's when Cottrill said he decided to arm himself before walking his dog again. Cottrill told police that he was confronted by what he called the two "meth heads," one of which threatened him with a wooden club. That's when the gun was fired.
The suspect was later found walking down the street with his dog. Police found a pistol in his pocket. On scene, he told police: "He was coming towards me threatening my (expletive), what would you do?"
Cottrill has a prior criminal history but it was quite a long time ago. Now he is facing 1st-degree assault charges and is looking at a $50,000 bond. He'll be back in court on February 1st.
Because several people believe Cottrill slashed their tires, there's also a case for that against him.
If you think he did that to your car, or if you know anything more about this situation and you haven't already talked with the police, you should call crime check at 509-456-2233.