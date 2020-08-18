SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police say a road-rage incident on I-90 led to a struggle between a reckless driver and victim involving a knife and gun prior to the subject being arrested for DUI.
SPD assisted Washington State Patrol with the incident on Friday, Aug. 14 around 5:30 p.m.
Upon interviewing victims, police were told they were driving on I-90 when a Hyundai driven by 57-year-old John Lowery began tailgating for miles (sometimes as close as six inches), leading them to call 911 to report the driver.
Lowery passed them, and continued to drive erratically after they caught back up with him. The victims ended up next to Lowery in traffic and yelled at him through the window about his reckless driving, and say he responded pulling out a knife and yelling back.
The victims again called 911, then followed Lowery as he exited the freeway - fearing police wouldn't be able to locate him. Lowery stopped his car near S. Lee St. and 3rd Ave., as did the victims, before he approached their vehicle holding a knife.
The driver grabbed his handgun, exited the vehicle and told Lowery to drop his knife, stating he was under citizen's arrest. The victim was able to knock the knife out of Lowery's hand before laying on top of him while waiting for police to arrive. The victim handed his handgun to a passenger to avoid any potential struggles with Lowery over it.
Struggles continued between the two on the ground and one of Lowery's teeth was knocked out by the victim's arm. The victim said Lowery had tried to bite him prior to him knocking the tooth out.
SPD observed the knife on the ground and scrapes on the victim's arm consistent with teeth rubbing on it. Police also discovered a pipe under Lowery's car consistent with methamphetamine use.
WSP conducted a DUI evaluation and Lowery was booked into Spokane County Jail on DUI charges. Upon talking with witnesses and WSP, police determined there was probable cause to arrest Lowery for felony harassment.
