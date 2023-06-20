GEORGE, Wash. — The victims, including two who died, and the suspect in the shooting at the Gorge Amphitheater campgrounds Saturday night were identified by authorities Tuesday evening.
According to Kyle Foreman, a spokesperson for the Grant County Sheriff's Office, the victims who died were 29-year-old Brandy Escamilla and 26-year-old Josilyn Ruiz, both of Seattle.
The suspect is 26-year-old James Kelly of Joint Base Lewis-McChord in Tacoma. He was hospitalized for a gunshot wound and was returned to Grant County on Tuesday where he was booked in the Grant County Jail.
In addition to the two victims who died, 31-year-old Andrew Cuadra of Eugene, Oregon, and 20-year-old Lily Luksich of Mill Creek, Washington, were both injured. Both were taken to local hospitals, and Cuadra was later transferred to Harborview in Seattle.
Information on the shooting has been sparse, in part because the North Central Washington Special Investigation Unit need to step in after Kelly was shot and injured before he was detained. The unit includes departments from multiple agencies across north central Washington, and investigates incidents where deputies fire their weapons, in accordance with Washington state law.
As of Tuesday, it remained unclear to which agency the officer or officers who fired at Kelly belong.
Foreman has emphasized his limited ability to share information on the Grant County Sheriff's Office Facebook page, and expressed he wished he could share more.
In his release identifying the victims, Foreman said the sheriff's office feels for the victims and their families.
"I want to express my deepest sympathies to the victims, their families, and friends," Foreman wrote. "This is a tragic incident, and I know that I speak for my staff when I say that we are holding you in our thoughts."
Kelly is held in jail for investigation of two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of first-degree assault and one count of first-degree assault, domestic violence.