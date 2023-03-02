SPOKANE, Wash. - A viral video out of the Spokane area has caused outrage among viewers, with many reaching out with requests to investigate the situation. The video, which first originated on SnapChat, appears to show two minors harming a dog while a third films the abuse.
NonStop Local has not received permission to share this video from the video's owners, but our staff has seen it. The content is extremely graphic.
The woman who first brought attention to the video on TikTok claims the dog passed away due to injuries it received, although NonStop Local has not been able to verify this.
We can confirm Spokane County Sheriff's Office and the Spokane County Regional Animal Protection Service (SCRAPS) are investigating this incident.
Jared Webley, spokesperson for Spokane County, said he could not comment on an active investigation.