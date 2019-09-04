ATOKA COUNTY, Okla. - Dramatic dashcam video showed an out-of-control trailer hitting two firefighters in southeastern Oklahoma last month.
Stringtown Police were at the scene of an accident on a slick road when the frightening moment was caught on camera.
The out-of-control trailer slammed into two Stringtown firefighters, knocking them off their feet and to the ground. Both men were fine and only suffered bumps and bruises.
There's no word on whether the driver faced charges. However, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol released the video as a warning to drivers to slow down.