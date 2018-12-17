KIRKWOOD, Missouri - An attack in a Missouri Chipotle was caught on camera.
In the video you can see an employee at the Kirkwood store grab the manager by her neck, and slam her into the food.
The manager said after the attack, she locked herself in the office and called 911.
Kirkwood Police said their officers arrested that employee and she is facing charges.
That manager says when she complained to her boss, she was fired.
The manager says the attack is a symptom of what she calls a hostile work environment at the store, and that the store is understaffed and its people are overworked.