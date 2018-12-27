Dash-cam footage from an Illinois police officer has gone viral after he narrowly missed getting hit by a speeding passenger train.

Mokena Police Officer Peter Stanglewicz posted the video of the November incident on Facebook last Friday and it's been viewed hundreds of thousands of times.

The video shows Stanglewicz and other cars approaching a train crossing, but the lights and gate are not indicating that a train is coming.

As on car barely crosses the tracks unscathed, Stanglewicz quickly turns and drives over an island just inches before his car is taken out by the train.