FORT MYERS, Flo. - A man's outburst after being asked to wear a mask at a Costco in Florida lost him his job after a video of the incident went viral, according to NBC News.
Filmmaker Billy Corben tweeted the video, giving video credit to an account set to private.
"Florida man at Fort Myers Costco in "Running the World Since 1779" shirt flips out on elderly woman who asked him to wear a mask and man who defended her #BecauseFlorida," the tweet said.
The 17-second clip starts with a voice saying, "we are six feet away from you," and the man responds, "you are harassing me and my family." He then, after the audio cuts out, turns towards the camera and yells, "I feel threatened."
The man in the video was identified on social media as a salesman at Ted A. Todd Allstate Insurance, but NBC News has not been able to independently identify the man.
Tedd Todd Insurance CEO Charley Todd addressed the incident on Twitter.
"He absolutely does not represent our values and no longer works at our agency," Todd tweeted. "We are working with Allstate to release a statement shortly. Wear a mask."
The company then released a statement on Facebook:
