The Woodland Park Police Department has released surveillance video of a Colorado mother who has been missing since Thanksgiving.

The security video shows 29-year-old Kelsey Berreth enter a Safeway supermarket near her home in Woodland Park on Nov. 22. The video shows Berreth carrying her 1-year-old daughter.

Berreth's mother reported her missing Dec. 2.

However, on Nov. 25 her phone was pinged in Idaho where police say she has family ties.

That same day, police say Berreth's employer at Doss Aviation got a text from her phone saying she needed to take off the upcoming week.

Woodland Park Police Chief Miles De Young said Monday that Berreth’s fiance said he hasn’t seen her since Thanksgiving when they exchanged their daughter. He is taking care of the girl now.

De Young said Berreth's fiance did not report her missing, but is not a suspect at this time.

De Young says the disappearance is being treated as a missing person’s case and there are no suspects and no danger to the public.

Berreth has ties to the Inland Northwest, including parents in the Sandpoint area and cousins in Pullman and the Tri-Cities.