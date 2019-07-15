SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - An unleashed dog attacked another dog in the front yard of a Spokane Valley home, and it was all caught on camera.
Surveillance video from a Ring camera shows what the homeowner describes as a pit bull standing in front of his family's dachshund. Seconds later, after the dachshund barks at the pit bull, the pit bull bites the dachshund, gets its jaw around it, shakes it violently and won't let go.
Moments before the attack, the video shows two dachshunds barking at and chasing the pit bull. The homeowners says the pit bull ran onto their property first.
As the pit bull is shaking the dachshund, a teenager, who the dachshunds' family believes is responsible for the pit bull, jumps onto it and holds it down. Video shows the owner of the dachshund attempt to free his dog, and after he is unsuccessful, punches the pit bull in the head and it lets go.
Video also shows the people allegedly responsible for the pit bull leave after the homeowner asked them for their names and information.
SCRAPS says they are investigating. This is a developing story and will be updated throughout the day.