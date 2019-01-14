SPOKANE, Wash. -- An employee at a Lidgerwood area mini-mart chased after a thief who he says attempted to steal buffalo wings and potpies.
"It's a frustrating thing," employee Julian Baird said. "I'm sick of (people stealing.) I don't want people to think, I can go to this store, I can grab whatever I want and they won't do anything. No. We will fight back."
That's exactly what security video from inside the Kayla Ava Mini-Mart shows. The customer brought his groceries to the check-out area Sunday afternoon. The cameras catch him try to run off before paying.
"He was trying to buy some hot wings, some potpies, some (coffee) drinks and then he wanted three packs of cigarettes," Baird said.
He ran after him, but Baird says the suspect made off with a big chunk of the groceries. The video appears to show some damage to the store while Baird jumped over the counter to chase the suspect.
"Nothing was broken, everything was fine," he said.
If you recognize the man in the video, please call crime check.