A clever Christmas decoration may have fooled one Austin man, but it showed off a sampling of genuine human kindness.
An Austin homeowner put up a mannequin hanging off the roof, like Clark Griswold in the movie National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation.
Apparently, it's a little too realistic.
A veteran named Alfred walking by thought someone was in danger.
The home security camera at the door caught the whole thing, as Alfred grabbed a ladder and tried to save the mannequin.
Alfred isn't alone. At least a dozen people have called 911 to report the mannequin.
The homeowners tracked down the vet, and are working to get him a gift card for his troubles, to show no hard feelings and thank him for being ready to help someone.
They have also added a sign to the yard, letting people know it's a display.
In case you don't remember the original: