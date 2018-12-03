Clark Griswold display

A clever Christmas decoration may have fooled one Austin man, but it showed off a sampling of genuine human kindness.

An Austin homeowner put up a mannequin hanging off the roof, like Clark Griswold in the movie National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation.

Apparently, it's a little too realistic.

A veteran named Alfred walking by thought someone was in danger.

The home security camera at the door caught the whole thing, as Alfred grabbed a ladder and tried to save the mannequin.

Alfred isn't alone. At least a dozen people have called 911 to report the mannequin.

The homeowners tracked down the vet, and are working to get him a gift card for his troubles, to show no hard feelings and thank him for being ready to help someone.

They have also added a sign to the yard, letting people know it's a display.

In case you don't remember the original: 

Tags

Recommended for you