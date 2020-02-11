On Monday, Ohio State Highway Patrol release footage of the moment when a school bus crashed with 25 students on board.
The accident happened December 19 in Perry County involving a Northern Local School District bus.
Highway officials said a car struck the bus after failing to stop at a red light.
The video shows students go flying and screaming for help while the bus driver tells them to go out through the windows and the emergency exit.
Eight of the 25 students on board, as well as the bus driver, were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the other vehicle, 42-year-old Joseph Thornton, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
Officials said Thornton was driving with a suspended license at the time of the crash.
