KENNEWICK, WA - Incredible body camera video shows a Benton County Sheriff's Deputy rushing to save a man from a burning car.
The crash happened on Monday morning in Kennewick.
Benton County Sherriff Deputy J.P. Benitez saw a car on fire in the Rite Aid parking lot near Highway 396 and W Clearwater Avenue. Benitez pulled the non-responsive driver of the vehicle out of the car while the car was on fire. Benitez started life-saving measures on the driver who allegedly overdosed until EMS arrived.
KPD Officer Jesus Contreras said the driver of SUV that crashed into a trailer in the parking lot. Two passengers were in the trailer but they were not hurt. However, the driver of the vehicle was arrested for suspicion of DUI and two counts of reckless driving.
The driver of the SUV was first taken to to the hospital for a legal blood draw and medical clearance before being booked in Benton County Jail.