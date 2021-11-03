SPOKANE, Wash. - Disturbing videos depict a shocking reality of what happens on some school buses. Jasmine Johnson told KHQ her daughter was attacked while on the school bus Tuesday.
"I do not feel safe sending my child to school no more,” Johnson said.
Johnson said the seeing the video of her daughter being beaten by a group of students enraged her.
"On that video also, there is a boy holding her wrists as she is getting hit,” Johnson said. “My daughter woke up today with bruising purple orange all around her wrist that wasn't visible yesterday."
Johnson added, she was waiting for her daughter at her regular stop, but they never made it.
"She text messaged me and said I need you to come now I need your help, and I was very confused cause I’m already at the bus stop waiting for her,” Johnson said. “And what happened was is she was getting hit on the bus and then she went to exit the bus and they continued to like drag her out.”
After the proverbial dust settled Johnson said she called the school, filed a police report and took her daughter to urgent care.
"She has a concussion, she has multiple bruises throughout her body,” Johnson said.
In response to the incident Spokane Public Schools sent KHQ this statement:
“SPS takes the safety of students and staff seriously. We are aware of the incident on the school bus and are investigating the situation.”
As far as the police report, Spokane Police told KHQ fourth degree assault charges have been referred to juvenile court.
KHQ also reached out to Durham Bus Services, a spokesman with Durham said they take reports of these incidents very seriously and are actively working looking into what happened and how to address it.
Durham's statement reads, "We can confirm that an altercation occurred on one of our vehicles yesterday. Local authorities are involved, and the incident is being investigated. We can also confirm that our dispatch called 911 a couple of weeks ago on this same route."