SPOKANE, Wash. – On Wednesday, Vietnam War Veteran’s Day, one Vietnam veteran’s family was reunited after over 50 years apart.
Jack Thompson served in Vietnam from 1970 to 1971 and turned 21 while overseas. 50 years later, his daughter Margie convinced him to take an Ancestry DNA test, which showed he had a match to Del Tran, his daughter in Vietnam who he had during the war.
He first connected with Del over the phone on April 1, 2022, and Jack and Margie went to Vietnam that fall to visit her. Now, with the help of a couple organizations, Del and her two youngest children are moving to Spokane, and a large group of the Thompson clan came to Spokane International Airport to greet her.
“It feels so good to have her,” Thompson said. “I feel like she’s home… I feel like she’s home.”
Jimmy Miller, the founder of the Amerasian Homecoming Act, played an instrumental part in the connection. Miller is Amerasian himself, and his organization has helped unite over 100 Amerasian families since its inception.
“If there's Vietnam veterans out there who have any doubt if they have any children or offspring in Vietnam,” Miller said, “Just do a DNA test."
For now, the reunion will be short-lived, as Thompson plans to go back to Ohio to continue his profession after this week, while Del and her immediate family will get settled into Spokane. But Thompson plans on retiring within the next couple of years and says he will visit often.