Viewer Photos: Inland Northwest sees record-setting September snowfall

While many weren't pleased to be see the first week of Fall interrupted by winter conditions, several viewers were happy to share their photos from around the Inland Northwest.
Rick Gibson-Schwob - Mica
Angie Stordahl - Blanchard, ID
Bonnie Crockett - VanBrunt MT near Omak
Brandi Hawkins - Onion Creek
Brandi Hawkins - Onion Creek
Chenelle Patrick - Garfield
Christy Tuck - Medical Lake
Danniellie Hoover - Davenport
Danniellie Hoover - Davenport
Dave Responts - Spirit Lake
Deana Wilson - Geiger Heights
Debbie Price Nichols - Pend Oreille Co.
Halli Spaulding Unrein - Athol
Holli Sherman Civille - Great Falls MT
Janae Passinetti - Medical Lake
Jeffrey Scott Sheets - Silverwood
Jennifer Hedlund - West Plains
Jessika Applegate - Spirit Lake
Joanne McKay - Qualchan-Eagle Ridge
Joni Baysinger Scott - Silver Lake
Julie Keminik - Chattaroy
Julie Keminik - Chattaroy
Justin Hazelwood - Spirt Lake ID
Karen Mc Cormack Bradley - Spirit Lake
Karla Kjack Stehr - Plaza
Kelly Wright Rice - Athol
Ketti Mulrine - Iller Creek
Mandy Bocanegra Guske - Cheney
Martha Metz-Burris Silver Lake
Megan Hamlin - Rathdrum-Chilco
Michele Mahn - Twin Lakes ID
Myriah Pazereckas Roy - Colville
Myriah Pazereckas Roy - Colville
Myriah Pazereckas Roy - Colville
Nick N Jodi Paul - Five Mile Prairie
Nick Russell - Cheney-Tyler area
Noah Harvey Sandpoint storm
Pennye Weaver - Eureka Montana
Robert Gabriel Rader - Five Mile
Robin Keevy-Cook - Hayden
Sharyle Blosser Croswhite - Mica
Shelly Nave - Spirit Lake
Stephen Moose - Airway Heights
Suzanne Deking - Silver Lake
Suzanne Deking - Silver Lake
Suzanne Deking - Silver Lake
Tammy Lyon Rubino - Hayden lake
Snow took the Inland Northwest by storm, quite literally,
setting records at the Spokane International Airport Saturday and Sunday and for the month of September.
As the snow rolled into Eastern Washington and North Idaho, so did the photos from viewers. Many even took part in building some rare September snowmen.
Though many aren't scheduled to open for about two months, many ski resorts around the area were pleased to see some solid powder up in the mountains.
The latest forecast from the National Weather Service says not much snow is forecasted for valley locations, but winter conditions will continue likely at times over higher-mountain passes including Sherman, Blewett and Lookout.