Rick Gibson-Schwob - Mica.jpg

Rick Gibson-Schwob - Mica

While many weren't pleased to be see the first week of Fall interrupted by winter conditions, several viewers were happy to share their photos from around the Inland Northwest.

Viewer Photos: Inland Northwest sees record-setting September snowfall

1 of 73

Snow took the Inland Northwest by storm, quite literally, setting records at the Spokane International Airport Saturday and Sunday and for the month of September.

As the snow rolled into Eastern Washington and North Idaho, so did the photos from viewers. Many even took part in building some rare September snowmen.

Chrystal Ohara Colfax snowman.jpg

Chrystal Ohara - Colfax
Shelbie Rabe - Five Mile Snowman.jpg

Shelbie Rabe - Five Mile 

Though many aren't scheduled to open for about two months, many ski resorts around the area were pleased to see some solid powder up in the mountains.

Mt Spokane webcam 9-29-19.jpg

Mt. Spokane
Lookout Pass 9-29-19 webcam.jpg

Lookout Pass
Silver Mt webcam 9-29-19.jpg

Silver Mountain
49 north webcam 9-29-19.jpg

49 North
Schweitzer cam 9-29-19.jpg

Schweitzer

The latest forecast from the National Weather Service says not much snow is forecasted for valley locations, but winter conditions will continue likely at times over higher-mountain passes including Sherman, Blewett and Lookout.