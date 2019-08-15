😍😍😍, to say the least.
Folks all around the Inland Northwest were treated to a spectacular sunset Wednesday evening.
KHQ reporters Adam Mayer and Peter Maxwell each caught photos of the beautiful sunset yesterday evening, triggering us to turn to our viewers for even more great angles and viewpoints of the sunset.
Idaho sunsets. Took this at the Safeway off Government, probably would be better out towards the Rathdrum Prairie @KHQLocalNews pic.twitter.com/uNZcVPDYXA— Adam Mayer (@KHQAdam) August 15, 2019
As per usual, the viewer photos didn't disappoint.
We compiled dozens of gorgeous photos as mother nature showed off into a slideshow for your enjoyment.
And as always, thank you. We love seeing viewer photos!