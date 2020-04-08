Viewer Photos: Supermoon shines bright upon Inland Northwest

The Inland Northwest was prepared for a big and bright supermoon starting Tuesday night, and the viewer photos didn't disappoint.
This week, the moon is closer to Earth than usual, and with it being a full moon makes it a cosmic combo called a "supermoon." Tuesday night, experts said the moon was around 221,000 miles away at its fullest Tuesday night, making it appear larger and more brilliant.
The #PinkSuperMoon making its exit over Seven Bays, WA. on Lake Roosevelt. #wawx pic.twitter.com/jani7KRMIS— NWS Spokane (@NWSSpokane) April 8, 2020
NASA was encouraging anyone to look skyward, whether outside or through a window, and enjoy the supermoon while keeping social distancing in mind.
“If you can’t get out safely ... then fine," NASA Scientist Noah Petro told the Associated Press. "Go out next month or whenever it’s safe again. Use the full moon as an excuse to get out and start looking at the moon. Use this as an opportunity to not physically distance yourself, but emotionally connect with something that is physically far from us.”
The Inland Northwest listened, taking in the brilliant sight and sending in several great supermoon photos to KHQ via Facebook and email.
In case you missed this supermoon, NASA says there is a string of them this spring, and you can catch the next lunar show on May 7.
