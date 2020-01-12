Do you wanna build a snowman? That was a clear and concise yes for many KHQ viewers over a weekend that's seen some strong winter storms and several inches of snow.
Viewers have sent KHQ various photos of some legit snowmen being constructed throughout the weekend.
Some snowmen show their PNW sports fandom with Seahawks or Gonzaga themes, while others could possibly play center for Gonzaga being 7-feet tall or higher. One even features menu items and condiments from an Otis Orchards restaurant.
Got any pictures to add to the mix? Send them to KHQ Local News's Facebook page or email them to q6news@khq.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.