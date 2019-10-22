One year after Lauren McCluskey was murdered by a sex offender, a vigil will be held Tuesday night at the University of Utah.
In October 2018, McCluskey was shot on campus by the man she briefly dated.
According to KTVX, she had reportedly reached out for help to the campus police who are not being sued by her parents saying the police did not do enough to prevent her death.
Students are saying the event is about coming together to honor McCluskey's life.
