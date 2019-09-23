SPOKANE, Wash. - A vigil will be held during the council meeting near Spokane City Hall at the former location of Camp Hope Monday evening.
Alfredo LLamedo was an activist on homelessness in Spokane. He passed away after a battle with liver disease.
Set up on Nov. 28, 2018, Camp Hope was partially a protest over Spokane's homeless policy, and partially a last housing resort for those who couldn't or wouldn't find a bed at area shelters, especially after the City pulled funding for the House of Charity where many homeless were staying.
The city ordered Camp Hope be removed by Dec. 8, 2018.
Alfredo had been diagnosed with de-compensated cirrhosis of the liver back in August.
