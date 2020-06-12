A community dozens of miles away from where 17-year-old Tylee and 8-year-old JJ's bodies were found is gathering to show support for the kids and their families.
"There cannot be a more heart-breaking conclusion then what we are dealing with," said Timanee Olsen, the vigil organizer.
Because of how heartbroken she was for the family and the kids; she decided to take that emotion and turn it a vigil.
On Friday, June 12th at 7:30 pm in Idaho Falls, she among many others affected by the tragic loss of the kids will be honoring them by lighting candles, watching a video of a collage of pictures of them and writing letters to their families.
Olsen said that she knew she wanted to do something to show her support, but didn't know how, so this was something that the whole community could do to show their love for these kids.
"There's nothing any of us can do but rally together as a community and try to move forward the best we can, this is new territory for everybody," said Olsen.
Olsen said that they will be live streaming the event for those of us that are too far to attend, you can see that HERE.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.