Vigil to honor victims in Atlanta shootings, speak out against anti-Asian violence, planned for Saturday in Spokane

Following the killing of 8 people in Georgia this week, a candlelight vigil is planned for Saturday evening in Riverfront Park in Spokane.
While investigators have not given an official motive to the crime and have not yet called it a hate crime, many are pointing to the fact that six of the eight victims were women of Asian descent as a sign that it was a targeted attack on Asian-Americans.
Members of Spokane's United We Stand, a group that says their purpose is to promote anti-bullying, anti-racism, anti-oppression, and toleration of all races, cultures, and ethnic backgrounds and who organized the candlelight vigil, says the killings point to a growing trend in anti-Asian discrimination in the United States.
"The racism and rhetoric that we were hearing about the Coronavirus, that it started in China, that it was the "Chinese virus," that it was the "Kung Flu," Vina Cathcart, one of co-founders of Spokane United We Stand says, "That just kind of spiraled into a lot of hate speech against Asians."
Cathcart says that for many in the Asian-American pacific islander (AAPI) community, this past year during the coronavirus pandemic has brought forth a wave of anti-Asian sentiment. She says she had firsthand experience of being on the receiving end of anti-Asian comments in a Spokane grocery store during the pandemic.
"I was walking through the aisles and I turned into this one aisle with another woman, and she was on the phone," Cathcart says, "She was saying into her phone 'Oh my God, an Asian woman just walked into this aisle, I'm going to die of Corona.'"
"I was shocked, I was angry," Cathcart added, "I didn't know how to respond."
The group hopes that events like Saturday's vigil at Riverfront Park can lead towards greater unity for all Americans of all races.
"I don't want these victims to die in vain," Cathcart says, "I want these victims to be honored and remembered. And I want them to be remembered as people who were able to start a conversation. And how do we start talking about race without attacking each other."
Group organizers are asking those who plan on attending the vigil, which is expected to get started between 4:30pm and 5:00pm, to wear black, wear a mask, and observe social distancing.
More information can be found on the event's official Facebook page here.