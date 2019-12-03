SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Spokane Valley Sheriff's deputies quickly responded after an alert neighbor called about two vehicle prowling suspects. With the help of K9 Bane, deputies were later able to recover a pistol that was stolen from the vehicle.
According to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office, a neighbor reported seeing two men enter a neighbor's vehicle in the 1100 block of N. Herald in Spokane Valley early on Sunday, December 1.
The suspects, who were seen rummaging through items inside the vehicle, were described as white, between 25 and 35 years old. One was wearing a dark shirt and dark pants. The other was wearing a gray shirt and dark pants. Both suspects left the vehicle and headed south on Herald.
Deputy Keys arrived within minutes and spotted a man, later identified as 26-year-old Anthony Lattanzio, who matched the description of one of the suspects. Lattanzio denied knowing anything about a vehicle prowling and said he'd just been at the store.
He identified himself and said he was walking home. However, he couldn't provide the name or location of the store he'd been at, except that it was somewhere on Pines. Noting that the nearest store on Pines was approximately 27 blocks away, Deputy Keys asked why Lattanzio didn't go to a store that was closer, since temperatures were in the teens that night.
Lattanzio said he just enjoyed walking at night, even though it was cold.
Dispatch advised that Lattanzio had a prior history of unlawful possession of a firearm around the same time another deputy advised that a pistol had been stolen from the victim's vehicle.
The victim explained she arrived home earlier in the evening and began unloading her vehicle but became distracted before finishing the job. She said during the confusion, she left the pistol inside the car.
Not finding the stolen pistol on Lattanzio, Deputy Hilton and his partner K9 Bane arrived to conduct a search while Lattanzio was detained. K9 Bane found the gun, which appeared to have been recently discarded, just a short distance away.
The witness later identified Lattanzio as one of the suspects seen inside the victim's vehicle. He was taken and booked into the Spokane County Jail for multiple charges. He was released later that day on his own recognizance. His first court appearance is scheduled for Tuesday afternoon.
The second suspect was not found.
The Spokane County Sheriff's Office and Spokane Valley Police are reminding people to take steps to keep their valuables, package deliveries, future gift purchases and identifies safe.
"With the holiday season upon us, things get hectic, but predatory thieves are just waiting to turn your mistake into an opportunity to steal your valuables," the Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post.
The Sheriff's Office offered the following tips for keeping possessions safe:
- Lock your cars and remove items of value or at a minimum, keep them out of sight, such as securing them in a locked trunk.
- Don't leave your vehicle running unattended while it warms up. Cold hands are far better to deal with than what you will go through if your car is stolen, especially if personal information or valuables are left inside.
- If you have packages being delivered, schedule a time for them to be delivered when you're home. Have them delivered to a family member or neighbor who you trust that will be home. Provide special instructions where packages can be left out of sight or in a secured lockbox. Install a video doorbell or security system that will alert you when someone is on the porch, letting you know when a package has arrived and needs to be picked up. Also, check with your employer to see if personal packages can be delivered there while you're working.
The Sheriff's Office also encourages anyone who sees suspicious activity to call Crime Check at (509)456-2233 or 911.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.