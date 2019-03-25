Viking Sky cruise ship reaches port in Norway after harrowing helicopter airlifts rescued half its passengers

A Viking Sky Cruise Ship stranded off the coast of Norway has reached port in the Nordic county.
The 12-day scenic tour turned in to a nightmare after getting caught in a storm just a day before it was able to make it to land. The ship was carrying more than 13-hundred passengers at the time, mostly from the United States and Britain.
Conditions were so bad, a helicopter had to come in and airlift over 475 passengers, one-by-one, off the ship before rescue efforts were suspended, supposedly because of weather conditions.
According to those on board, the ship was being slammed by 26-foot waves while the crew struggled with engine trouble on the ship.
Eight cruise passengers were injured in the storm. During the worst of it, one passengers said "it felt like the titanic" when a hatch blew out and water rushed into the ship.