UPDATE: 1/6/2021 AT 9:00 PM
Just weeks after the death of Emily Bozzi, her husband Vince passed away after a long battle with COVID-19.
Spokane Coeur d'Alene Living Magazine posted a statement on Facebook saying, "as incomprehensible as it has been over the last four weeks to wrap our minds around the loss of our co-publisher Emily Bozzi, we are numbingly devastated to share that our founder and publisher, Vincent Bozzi, has also lost his valiant battle with Covid-19. Vince was a titan, someone who was fulfilled beyond measure in his work to honor others, to highlight the very best of our region, to ruffle up the status quo and encourage original thought, and to live life to the fullest. He loved hosting and attending events, clinking glasses and relishing in the joy of sharing space and laughter with friends as much as he enjoyed taking in the arts, attending concerts and plays, dining at every locally owned restaurant, and hiking around our region and breathing in the fresh PNW air as he discovered a gorgeous viewpoint. Vince’s story is far from over, and his family and our team are committed to carrying on the legacy he began so many years ago. We vow to continue writing the next chapters on his behalf because he built the foundation and set it all in motion for us to do so."
The post also asked the community to consider supporting the family’s unexpected expenses via a GoFundMe account set up on their behalf at https://www.gofundme.com/f/bozzi-family-fund.
Cards or letters of support can be sent to the Bozzi Media offices at 157 S. Howard St., Ste. 603, Spokane, WA 99201.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 12/22/2020 AT 2:18 PM
The family of Emily and Vince Bozzi, owners of Spokane Magazine are sitting on pins and needles. After the sudden and unexpected death of Emily, they are still holding out hope for her husband Vince, who's been hospitalized with COVID-19 since December 9th.
On Tuesday afternoon, Vince's sister, Julie Bozzi, talked exclusively with KHQ's Stephanie Vigil about her brother and their family. "The family is still in shock," Bozzi says. "I mean shock for Emily. And constant worry for Vince, he's made very limited progress." Vince Bozzi has been on a ventilator for almost two weeks. "They've been attempting to wean him," his sister says. "It didn't go well. He's back on a full ventilator breathing for him at this point." She says that her brother's situation has been complicated because after contracting COVID pneumonia, he also contracted bacterial pneumonia. "It's shock and trauma on a daily basis."
The initial jolt of shock came with the sudden death of her sister-in-law, Emily Bozzi. "She did not have pre-existing conditions," Julie Bozzi says. "She was the epitome of health. She was a role-model. She worked out regularly, ran, hiked, paddleboarded. It doesn't make any sense."
Vince Bozzi doesn't have any pre-existing conditions either, but after Emily's death that's not much comfort to the family. The Bozzi family says they're overwhelmed right now, but grateful for the support the community has given them. There is a Go Fund Me set up to help the Bozzi family with funeral expenses: https://www.gofundme.com/f/bozzi-family-fund
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.