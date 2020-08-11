SPOKANE, Wash. - The Historic Flight Foundation will be hosting its 3rd annual Tarmac Tour drive-thru style this weekend, offering event goers the chance to check out some vintage aircraft and cars without leaving their own car.
Despite the museum hangar remaining closed due to ongoing COVID-19 health regulations, the Tarmac Tour will take place Saturday, Aug. 15 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Visitors can check out the museum's collection of 12 airworthy vintage aircraft at Felts Field as well as a select group of vintage automobiles from the "Golden Age" of 1927-57 displayed near the aircraft.
The museum's restored World War II Stearman "Kaydet" biplane will be flying in the area throughout the day, with rides available with the purchase of a Stearman flight membership.
Attendees will be directed in their cars from Rutter Ave. onto the flight line along a marked corridor to the HFF hangar. Patrons can also enjoy free ice cream and purchase some retail items.
HFF says staff and volunteers will be adhering to social distancing while sharing history of the displays.
Tickets are $10 per person or $25 per family. Current museum members will receive free admission. Tickets can be purchased in advance via the HFF Facebook event page.
