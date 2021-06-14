SPOKANE- Police have a home near N. Crestline St and E. Columbia Ave surrounded after a man barricaded himself inside a garage near the home earlier Monday night.
An emergency alert was sent out to residents in the area, telling them to shelter in place or avoid the area due to police activity.
Officers told KHQ that the man had violated a domestic violence no-contact order. SWAT was called in at one point, and entered the home while KHQ crews were on scene, but as of right now no arrests have been made.
This article will be updated with more information at a later date.