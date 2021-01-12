MONTANA - U.S. Senator Steve Daines (R-Montana) released the following statement following U.S. Capitol riots last week.
Daines said: “We are a nation that believes in the right to peacefully protest—we must rise above the violence. To all who plan to exercise First Amendment rights over the coming days, do know violence will not be tolerated.”
Daines said last week's "attacks on our Capitol were an assault on our democracy."
"There is an ongoing investigation, and there is no evidence Antifa instigated the attacks. The FBI believes Antifa was not involved. Those who took part in the violence and destruction are criminals and must be brought to justice," he said.
