UPDATE 11:45am, March 12th
Thanks to information received from the public and SPD assistance, Yevgeniy Dyfort was found Thursday night and arrested.
The Spokane County Sheriff's Office says that SPD officers located Dyfort and the stolen vehicle in the 3900 block of N. Market, and arrested him just after 10:00pm.
The stolen vehicle was impounded pending a search warrant.
Dyfort was booked into the Spokane County jail for Assault 2nd Degree, Harassment-Threats to Kill, Arson 1st Degree, Unlawful Imprisonment, and Theft of a Motor Vehicle.
ORIGINAL STORY:
Spokane County Sheriff's Office Major Crimes Detectives are investigating a violent domestic assault that happened Thursday morning.
The assault occurred in the 4900 block of E. Upriver Drive. The suspect, 43-year-old Yevgeniy A. Dyfort, fled the area after stealing the victim's car.
The victim, an adult woman, was taken to the hospital for treatment, but her injuries are not considered to be life-threatening.
Investigators are looking to arrest Dyfort for Assault 2nd Degree, Harassment-Threats to Kill, Arson 1st Degree, and Unlawful Imprisonment.
If you see Dyfort, do not approach him. He should be considered armed and dangerous.
If you see Dyfort or the Brown 2010 Toyota Venza (Washington license plates BUA2629) call 911 or Crime Check at 509-456-2233. Dyfort is described as white, 5'08'', 145 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.