SPOKANE, Wash. - If you've watched any of our coverage over the last few weeks, chances are you've seen a shooting.
Last week, a woman pointed a gun at a bus driver before shooting at someone in a bar.
The day after, a man died after a stranger broke into his home and shot him.
The reality is, violent crimes are increasing.
We've had 13 homicides this year, down from 21 last year.
However, Spokane Police Chief Craig Meidl said if you look at overall numbers, violent crime is up. It's a terrifying trend not unique to Spokane.
"We are seeing a nationwide increase in homicides," Chief Meidl said. "Everything from gangs to drugs to domestic violence to arguments."
So far, we've seen at least 4 shootings in the last 3 weeks.
It's not exactly what you want to hear is happening across the city.
Meidl explained that gang activity could be a culprit.
"There does seem to be an increase to the gang violence we're seeing," he said. "We're starting to see some that are associating with gangs, claiming to be with a gang, or are in fact in a gang going down to lower grade levels even middle school now."
He said gang members and those affiliated are becoming younger and younger.
"It's very sad that these younger adults or even children they have absolutely convinced themselves that they are going to die or end up in prison because of the lifestyle and they have no desire to change that lifestyle," he said.
That problem is only adding to the number of threats and fights on school campuses police are seeing this year.
However, the issue isn't that violent crime is up. It's that most of these crimes are being committed by repeat offenders, something Meidl said stems from issues with our justice system.
"I feel our societal norms have changed. What we're willing to tolerate more as a society, I don't think it's something we would've tolerated 10 years ago to the same level," he said.
He's referring to the nationwide movement to empty out jails and use diversion to help felons on the outside with things like counseling.
"There has to be a more in depth look at who are we diverting, how are we diverting them, who are we letting out of jail," he said. "You can offer services to anyone as many times as you want but until they are ready, they are not going to accept those services."
Spokane police also mentioned that they solved 96% of the homicide cases between 2010 and 2020, far above the national average of 61%.
Meidl said they are addressing these issues through their Safe Streets Task Force which focuses on gang activity using intervention.
There is also a youth and police initiative program that takes 12 to 15 high risk students after school to build those bridges and build relationships with officers.