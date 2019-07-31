We mustache you a question about this puppy. How many out of 10 would pet? Sources say 14 at least.
Hearts & Bones Rescue, a foster-based rescue located in New York and Dallas, recently took in a puppy whose pictures are beginning to go viral over its adorable fur "mustache."
The puppy has donned the hashtag #MustachePuppy and has also taken on the name Salvador Dolly by the rescue.
Here is a puppy who was born with a mustache. That is all. 14/10 please appreciate her pic.twitter.com/tLeM40VjcO— WeRateDogs™ (@dog_rates) July 29, 2019
"This puppy is real, and she's spectacular," Hearts & Bones said on Twitter.
According to Hearts & Bones, Dolly was one of 11 pups rescued over the weekend in Texas along with their mother. They say the family will head to NYC at the end of August, and folks can send in applications to adopt or foster now on their website.
A popular Twitter account that rates many good doggos gave Dolly a rare 14/10 score.
"Here is a puppy who was born with a mustache. That is all. 14/10 please appreciate her," WeRateDogs wrote in a tweet with over 23,700 retweets and over 192,000 likes.
Hearts & Bones has been using the spotlight as an opportunity to promote the ongoing need for fosters and adopters, writing:
"Wanna help us save more dogs like her? We need FOSTERS in both NYC and Dallas to care for our pups before adoption! We were only able to save Dolly and her family because we had a foster to take them in - the more people we have ready to open their hearts and homes to a dog in need, the more we can save! If you can foster anywhere from a couple days to a couple weeks, we need YOU. Plus you get to just cuddle and stare at an adorable dog without a long term commitment, so like, it’s pretty freakin’ awesome."
It is probably safe to speculate that Dolly won't have much trouble finding a home in the near future.