Watch again

The Salmon Cannon is a viral video sensation from the Inland Northwest. The system has captured the attention of nightly talk shows and inspired numerous memes, but experts say it has a serious purpose.

The so-called “Salmon Cannon” system is manufactured by the Washington-based business Whoossh Innovations. The U.S. Department of Energy says the fish go in one end of a long tube, and the tube’s pressure safely pulls them through to the other side.

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife says the cannons can help fish move over both natural and manmade obstacles such as waterfalls and dams. WDFW says they only know of a few active systems in the state. They say the newest one will potentially be in the Colville area, as the Colville Confederated Tribes are working to obtain the final permits necessary to install the system. WDFW says the cannons have the potential to help rebuild the salmon population in some areas.

WDFW says there are not any plans to install a salmon cannon in the Spokane area at this time.