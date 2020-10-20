CHENEY, Wash., - A local business is in the national spotlight because of a VICE News documentary highlighting the struggle of college towns during the pandemic.
During a normal year, The Mason Jar is packed with EWU college students drinking coffee and eating sandwiches with their friends while they study for classes. Online classes have changed that. Owner Douglas LaBar estimates business is down by 40 to 50 percent because of the pandemic.
He says the college students who are in town are coming in, and he is receiving messages from people all over the world who are watching the documentary, which focuses specifically on Cheney. There are still positives, but beyond COVID-19, another challenge for his business is about to rear its head.
"I'm trying to be optimistic, [but] looking at the forecast and seeing that we have snow and cold weather coming... [the] outside patio is huge for us," LaBar said. "That's a little nerve wracking. Also, just being at 50 percent capacity."
50 percent capacity means they can only have 26 people in the building at a time. LaBar said he's holding out hope that spring will be better and looks forward to seeing the impact the documentary will have on his business, the school and the town. In the meantime, the community support he sees is an incredible lifeline.
